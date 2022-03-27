Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chase by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chase by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chase by 112,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

