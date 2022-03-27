Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

