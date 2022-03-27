LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

