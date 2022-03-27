Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
