Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

