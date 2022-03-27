Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 71,607 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,607 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 253.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 326.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

