Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

