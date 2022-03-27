Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.67 Million in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $12,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eXp World by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $4,772,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $285,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,733 shares of company stock worth $10,239,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

