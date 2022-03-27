Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 207,075 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.13 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

