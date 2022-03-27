easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Head to Head Comparison

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $2.00 billion N/A -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.19 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -21.75

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

easyJet currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 88.87%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than easyJet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats easyJet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

