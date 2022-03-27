Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 503.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $318.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

