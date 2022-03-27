The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

NYSE SHW opened at $245.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.38 and its 200-day moving average is $300.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

