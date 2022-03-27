Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

