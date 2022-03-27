Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells $280,400.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

