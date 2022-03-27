Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $119.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
