Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.21

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $127.20, with a volume of 514055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.15.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,736 shares of company stock worth $1,177,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

