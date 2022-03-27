-$0.01 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveRamp.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.