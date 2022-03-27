-$0.01 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveRamp.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of RAMP opened at $37.65 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

