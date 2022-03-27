Comparing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get EHang alerts:

10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EHang and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -251.87% -60.98% -41.73% CPI Aerostructures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EHang and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.49%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Risk & Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and CPI Aerostructures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 25.06 -$13.43 million ($0.72) -17.53 CPI Aerostructures $87.58 million 0.43 -$3.65 million $0.23 13.37

CPI Aerostructures has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Aerostructures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats EHang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles. The company was founded by Arthur August in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.