N-able (NYSE:NABL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $30,773,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

