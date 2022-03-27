Zacks Investment Research Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

