NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,628,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.