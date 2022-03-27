Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00. 530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Webco Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

