BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 0.8%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 544 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 534 ($7.03). Approximately 229,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 212,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 552.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 639.46. The firm has a market cap of £546.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($11,259.36).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.