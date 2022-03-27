BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.34. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

