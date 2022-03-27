Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 2.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 256,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 443,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of £5.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.70.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.