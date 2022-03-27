Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 2.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 256,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 443,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of £5.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.70.
Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)
