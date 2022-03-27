Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.56. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.
About Cannabix Technologies
