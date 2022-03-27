Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.56. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

