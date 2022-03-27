Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 56 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $558.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day moving average is $649.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

