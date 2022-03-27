Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.