Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

