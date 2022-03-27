Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 30,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 235,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 941,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PBI stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -515.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

