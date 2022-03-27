United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

