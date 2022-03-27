Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,439 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

