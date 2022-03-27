Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SNPO opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

