China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CEA opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

