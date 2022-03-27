Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Raised to $12.00 at MKM Partners

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Poshmark by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

