Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.