Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.