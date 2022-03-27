NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.03 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

