HC Wainwright Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $5.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

