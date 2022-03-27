Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

