Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.72 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

