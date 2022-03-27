Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

