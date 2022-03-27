Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Financial Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.44 $3.16 million $1.05 14.82 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 4.87 $1.82 million $0.27 28.00

Cincinnati Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

