DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaSorin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $238.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.36.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

