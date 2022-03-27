Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,526,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $76.27 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 305.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.