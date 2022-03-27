Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

