Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.