Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 6,885 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hess stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $109.23.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
