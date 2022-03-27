Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 6,885 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

