Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.89.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

