Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DV opened at $24.91 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,454,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

