Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $201.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

